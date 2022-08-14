Championnat d’Italie: les résultats de la 1ère journée

Voici les résultats de la 1ère journée du championnat d’Italie de football.

Samedi 13 août

AC Milan – Udinese 4 – 2

Sampdoria Gênes – Atalanta Bergame 0 – 2

(20h45) Lecce – Inter Milan

Monza – Torino

Dimanche 14 août

(18h30) Fiorentina – Cremonese

Lazio Rome – Bologne

(20h45) La Spezia – Empoli

Salernitana – AS Rome

Lundi 15 août

(18h30) Hellas Vérone – Naples

(20h45) Juventus Turin – Sassuolo

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. AC Milan 3 1 1 0 0 4 2 2

2. Atalanta Bergame 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2

3. AS Rome 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Bologne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Cremonese 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Empoli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Fiorentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Hellas Vérone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Juventus Turin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Lecce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Monza 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Naples 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Salernitana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Sassuolo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. La Spezia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Lazio Rome 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Torino 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

19. Udinese 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2

20. Sampdoria Gênes 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2

