Championnat d’Italie: les résultats de la 1ère journée

Samedi 13 août
AC Milan – Udinese 4 – 2
Sampdoria Gênes – Atalanta Bergame 0 – 2
(20h45) Lecce – Inter Milan
Monza – Torino
Dimanche 14 août
(18h30) Fiorentina – Cremonese
Lazio Rome – Bologne
(20h45) La Spezia – Empoli
Salernitana – AS Rome
Lundi 15 août
(18h30) Hellas Vérone – Naples
(20h45) Juventus Turin – Sassuolo
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. AC Milan 3 1 1 0 0 4 2 2
2. Atalanta Bergame 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
3. AS Rome 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Bologne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Cremonese 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Empoli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Fiorentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Hellas Vérone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Juventus Turin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Lecce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Monza 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Naples 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Salernitana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Sassuolo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. La Spezia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Lazio Rome 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Torino 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
19. Udinese 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2
20. Sampdoria Gênes 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2