Présidentielle au Gabon: 19 candidats validés par le CGE

Le Centre gabonais des élections (CGE) a rendu publique une liste de 19 candidats retenus pour la présidentielle du 26 août prochain. Lors d’une Assemblée plénière, les membres du CGE ont examiné les 27 dossiers enregistrés pour la présidentielle, avant de valider une liste de 19, dans laquelle figurent bel et bien les principaux candidats.

Les Gabonais sont appelés aux urnes le 26 août prochain pour trois scrutins combinés: présidentielle, législatives et locales. Le président sortant, M. Ali Bongo Ondimba, avait annoncé qu’il briguera un troisième mandat. Élu en 2009, Ali Bongo Ondimba a été réélu en 2016. — Voici, par ailleurs, la liste complète des candidats à la présidentielle:

Ali Bongo Ondimba (PDG), Jean Delor Biyogue Bi Ntougou (Indépendant),

Hugues Alexandre Barro Chambrier (RPM),

Gérard Ella Nguema Mitoghe (FPG),

Jean Romain Fanguinoveny (PPG),

Thérence Gnembou Moutsona (PRC)

Axel Stophène Ibinga Ibinga (Indépendant),

Mike Steeve Dave Jocktane (Indépendant),

Victoire Lasseni Duboze (Indépendant),

Pierre Claver Maganga Moussavou (PSD),

Joachim Mbatchi Pambo (UFC),

Abel Mbombe Nzondou (Indépendant),

Paulette Missambo (UN),

Jean Victor Mouanga Mbadinga (MESP),

Emmanuel Mve Mba (Indépendant),

Thierry Yvon Michel N’goma (Indépendant),

Raymond Ndong Sima (Indépendant),

Albert Ondo Ossa (Indépendant),

Gervais Oniane (UPR/EPI/RDI).

Par atlasinfo (avec MAP)
