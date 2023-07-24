Présidentielle au Gabon: 19 candidats validés par le CGE

Les Gabonais sont appelés aux urnes le 26 août prochain pour trois scrutins combinés: présidentielle, législatives et locales. Le président sortant, M. Ali Bongo Ondimba, avait annoncé qu’il briguera un troisième mandat. Élu en 2009, Ali Bongo Ondimba a été réélu en 2016. — Voici, par ailleurs, la liste complète des candidats à la présidentielle:
Ali Bongo Ondimba (PDG), Jean Delor Biyogue Bi Ntougou (Indépendant),
Hugues Alexandre Barro Chambrier (RPM),
Gérard Ella Nguema Mitoghe (FPG),
Jean Romain Fanguinoveny (PPG),
Thérence Gnembou Moutsona (PRC)
Axel Stophène Ibinga Ibinga (Indépendant),
Mike Steeve Dave Jocktane (Indépendant),
Victoire Lasseni Duboze (Indépendant),
Pierre Claver Maganga Moussavou (PSD),
Joachim Mbatchi Pambo (UFC),
Abel Mbombe Nzondou (Indépendant),
Paulette Missambo (UN),
Jean Victor Mouanga Mbadinga (MESP),
Emmanuel Mve Mba (Indépendant),
Thierry Yvon Michel N’goma (Indépendant),
Raymond Ndong Sima (Indépendant),
Albert Ondo Ossa (Indépendant),
Gervais Oniane (UPR/EPI/RDI).